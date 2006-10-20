Jacob S. Hacker is Professor of Political Science at Yale University and a Fellow at the New America Foundation. He is the author, most recently, of The Great Risk Shift: The Assault on American Jobs, Families, Health Care, and Retirement--And How You Can Fight Back (Oxford, October 2006).

Melissa Harris-Lacewell is associate professor of Politics and African American Studies at Princeton University. She is the author of Babershops, Bibles and BET: Everyday Talk and Black Political Thought.

Jeffrey Herf, a contributor to TNR since 1995, is Professor of Modern European History at the University of Maryland, College Park. His most recent books are The Jewish Enemy: Nazi Propaganda During World War II and the Holocaust (Harvard University Press, 2006) and Divided Memory: The Nazi Past in the Two Germanys (Harvard University Press, 1997).

Linda Hirshman was, until 2002, Allen/Berenson Distinguished Visiting Professor of Philosophy and Women's Studies at Brandeis University. She then failed retirement and went back to work, writing Back to Work: A Manifesto for Women of the World (Viking 2006). She is also the author of Hard Bargains: The Politics of Sex (with Jane Larson) (OUP) and A Woman's Guide to Law School (Viking/Penguin) as well as various scholarly articles and opinion pieces.

Sarah E. Igo is associate professor of history at the University of Pennsylvania, with interests in twentieth-century American cultural, intellectual, and political history. She is the author of The Averaged American: Surveys, Citizens, and the Making of a Mass Public (Harvard, 2007), and is currently at work on a history of privacy in the modern United States.

Michael Kazin is a professor of history at Georgetown University. His most recent books are A Godly Hero: The Life of William Jennings Bryan (Knopf) and Americanism: New Perspectives on the History of an Ideal, edited with Joseph McCartin (University of North Carolina Press).

Stanley I. Kutler is the Fox Professor Emeritus of American Institutions and Law at The University of Wisconsin. He has written widely on American history, including the award-winning Wars of Watergate. He has written a forthcoming play, "I, Nixon."

Sanford Levinson is a professor of law and government at the University of Texas in Austin. He is the author of Our Undemocratic Constitution: Where the Constitution Goes Wrong (and How We the People Can Correct It) (Oxford, 2006).

Jacob T. Levy is Tomlinson Professor of Political Theory at McGill University and Secretary-Treasurer of the American Society for Political and Legal Philosophy. He is the author of The Multiculturalism of Fear.

Darrin M. McMahon is the Ben Weider Associate Professor of History at Florida State. He is the author of Happiness: A History (Atlantic Monthly Press) and Enemies of the Enlightenment (Oxford).

John McWhorter is Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute and until 2003 was Associate Professor of Linguistics at UC Berkeley. He is the author of Winning the Race: Beyond the Crisis in Black America and The Power of Babel: A Natural History of Language.

Sonya Michel is a professor of history at the University of Maryland, College Park, specializing in the history of women and gender, and of poverty and social policy, in the U.S. and in comparative perspective. Her recent books include Children's Interests / Mothers' Rights: The Shaping of America's Child Care Policy and (co-edited with Rianne Mahon) Child Care Policy at the Crossroads: Gender and Welfare State Restructuring.

Elisa New is author of The Regenerate Lyric: Theology and Innovation in American Poetry (1992), The Line's Eye: Poetic Experience, American Sight (1998), and Where the Meanings Are: The Literature of New England Reappraised (forthcoming). She is professor of English at Harvard University.

Geoffrey Nunberg, a linguist, is a professor at the School of Information at UC Berkeley. His most recent book is Talking Right (PublicAffairs 2006).

Steven Pinker is Johnstone Family Professor of Psychology at Harvard and author of The Language Instinct, How the Mind Works, Words and Rules, and The Blank Slate.

Ronald Radosh is Professor Emeritus of History at the City University of New York, and an Adjunct Fellow at the Hudson Institute. He is author or co-author of over 14 books, including The Rosenberg File, Spain Betrayed: The Soviet Union in the Spanish Civil War, and Red Star Over Hollywood: The Film Colony's Long Romance with the Left.

Eric Rauchway is the author, most recently, of Blessed Among Nations: How the World Made America, and Murdering McKinley: The Making of Theodore Roosevelt's America. He teaches history at the University of California, Davis.

Christine Stansell is Edwards Professor of American History at Princeton. She writes about feminism, American history, and post-catastrophic societies.

Richard Stern is Helen A. Regenstein Professor Emeritus in English Languages and Literature at the University of Chicago. His collected stories, Almonds to Zhoof, were published in 2005 and Stern received the Medal of Merit for the Novel from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Bill Stuntz is the Henry J. Friendly Professor at Harvard Law School. He writes about crime, politics, and the culture wars. He is currently working on two books: one about the past and future of American criminal justice, and the other about living with back pain.

Lawrence Summers is the Charles W. Elliot University Professor at Harvard University where he studies political economy. He served as University President from 2001 to 2006. Summers also served as Secretary of the Treasury under President Clinton.

Cass R. Sunstein is the Karl N. Llewellyn Distinguished Service Professor, Law School and Department of Political Science, University of Chicago. His most recent book is Infotopia: How Many Minds Produce Knowledge (August 2006).

Abigail Thernstrom is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute in New York and the vice-chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. She is the co-author (with her husband) of No Excuses: Closing the Racial Gap in Learning (2003) and America in Black and White: One Nation, Indivisible (1997).

Caroline Weber is an associate professor of French and Comp Lit at Barnard College, Columbia University, where she specializes in eighteenth-century European literature, history, and culture. She received her BA summa *** laude from Harvard, and her PhD in French from Yale. Her most recent book, Queen of Fashion: What Marie Antoinette Wore to the REvolution (Henry Holt, 2006), was named a New York Times and Washington Post Notable Book, as well as a Borders Best Book in World History. Her other titles include Terror and Its Discontents: Suspect Words and the French REvolution (U of Minnesota P, 2003), and an edited volume called Fragments of Revolution (Yale UP, 2002). Her essays have appeared in The New York Times, Washington Post Book World, and Vogue, as well as in many leading academic journals, and she is a frequent contributor to The New York Times Book Review.

Ted Widmer is the Director and Librarian of the John Carter Brown Library at Brown University. Between 1997 and 2001 he was a speechwriter and senior adviser to President Clinton, and between 2001 and 2006 he was director of the C.V. Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience at Washington College. He has written several books on nineteenth- and twentieith-century U.S. history, and is a frequent contributor to The New York Times, The Washington Post, and other periodicals.

Alan Wolfe is Professor of Political Science and Director of the Boisi Center for Religion and American Public Life at Boston College. His most recent book Does American Democracy Still Work? is forthcoming from Yale University Press, September, 2006.