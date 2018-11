Mirabile dictu, The Nation has panned the Walt-Mearsheimer screed against Israel and the Jews, The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy. This proves that, even on the far left, there are some lies that are so egregious that they are not to be applauded. Denis Lazare is the intelligent reviewer and Michael Weiss of Jewcy has the details.

This makes the count virtually a shut-out.