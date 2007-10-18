You know who "Chemical Ali" is. A hard man to get sentimental about or soft towards. He has been convicted of, well, killing by chemical warfare and more quotidian instruments of death thousands upon thousands of Iraqis. The Sunni leadership, repeating its sentimental masquerade against the execution of Saddam Hussein, is now agitating to keep this second or third underling monster alive. Yes, everyone's soul belongs to God, I suppose. But God will have to take possession of it perforce, which after all is the way of Iraq.