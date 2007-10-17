You may not much like *** Morris. But one thing you know about him is that he is a shrewd political analyst...and prognosticator. His analysis of Al Gore's prospects in a race against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination is to be taken seriously, very seriously. The only genuine enthusiasm in the Democratic ranks is for the candidate that isn't. That can change.

Here is Morris' take. Write me if you think he's wrong.

Another thought from another political web site: