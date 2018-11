Why in the world would The Washington Post op-ed page publish a thin, uninteresting Q & A with Clarence Thomas in which he does nothing but peddle the same disingenuous mix of self-pity and condescension he's been offering all around town?

Oh, right. That's why.

Bonus wiki factoid: I never expected the Talking Heads's Tina Weymouth (whose spin-off group with husband Chris Frantz gave this post its title) to make an appearance in there.

--Christopher Orr