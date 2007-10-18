Via Deadspin, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the Indians have a sneaky plan to torment tonight's Red Sox starting pitcher Josh Beckett, who shut them down in game one of the series. Singing the national anthem and God Bless America will be Beckett's ex-girlfriend, country singer Danielle Peck. The Indians, for their part, deny it was done intentionally:

"It's an incredible coincidence. Honestly," said Indians spokesman Bob DiBiasio. "This isn't another bug thing. ... How are we supposed to know who Josh Beckett dates?"

Then again, if Beckett is anything like the rest of Red Sox Nation, he might be glad just to hear someone other than Ronan Tynan singing God Bless America.

We also have more of Manny being Manny, discussing how torn up he would be in the event of a Sox loss: "Who cares? There's always next year. It's not like it's the end of the world."

--Josh Patashnik