Weird headline of the day:

"Early Humans Wore Makeup, Ate Mussels."

P.S.: This story came courtesy of my Gmail account, where Google seemed to have paired it in some targeted way with an email I received about whether a bride should get her makeup professionally done before her wedding. Has anybody else noticed that there's something kind of bizarre about Gmail's much-vaunted targeting of advertising and news stories to keywords within your email? An email I once got in my Gmail account about Washington restaurants prompted this suggested news story, from the same source: "Early Humans Ate People."

--Eve Fairbanks