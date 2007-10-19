Well, it wasn't exactly JFK at the Greater Houston Ministerial Association, but Mitt Romney did broach the religion question at the Family Research Council's "Washington Briefing" just now. Here's what he said (and I'm paraphrasing slightly since it was a few minutes before I could jot it down):

I understand that a few people have heard I'm Mormon. Some people have wondered whether they could vote for a Mormon. But that's probably just because of Harry Reid.

The comment seemed to elicit a few polite laughs and, if I had to guess, a certain amount of confusion (I was watching it over the web). I'm not sure how many people gathered at the conference tonight actually know Harry Reid is a Mormon.

That said, if this was just a toe-in-the-water to test whether conservative evangelicals would be open to a head-on discussion of Romney's religion, then I didn't see anything to discourage him.

--Noam Scheiber