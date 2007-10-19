Is Fred Thompson lazy--or just kind of an unhealthy guy? At the last Republican debate I noticed he was constantly rubbing his nose and coughing into his fist as though he had a cold. But that was a couple of weeks ago. And yet I just listened via radio to his remarks at the Values Voters conference, and a defining thing about his remarks--apart from such typical pandering as a vow that his first act as president will be to close the Oval Office door and pray for wisdom--was his nonstop coughing and throat-clearing. For his sake I hope he didn't look as bad as he sounded.

I would say more of substance about the speech, but I think Noam will be on the case later today.

--Michael Crowley