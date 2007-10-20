Also, I agree with Mike Allen about Huckabee. I've seen Huckabee speak live twice and caught most of his debate appearances. This was the angriest I've ever seen him. I'm not sure if he was just trying to show Tony Perkins et al he has the fire in the belly, or if this is just how he sounds when he's speaking directly to social conservatives, but it was definitely a change of tone. It also seemed to go over very well. Huckabee was treated to warm applause throughout and got several standing ovations. (As opposed to the tepid applause Romney and Giuliani frequently got.)

--Noam Scheiber