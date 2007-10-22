In order to attend a speech by Bill Clinton in Florida yesterday, a Miami Herald reporter "had to purchase an admission ticket for $50. That money is considered a donation to the Hillary Clinton campaign."

Could this be a new frontier in campaign fundraising? Hot candidates in particular could auction off access to their big speeches to the highest bidder. (Imagine Obama selling off media tickets to his first big speech completely ripping into Hillary as a liar and a phony.)

The way to make up for this, I would think, is for news organizations to make in-kind deductions after the fact. You charge us $50 and we run a photo of Hillary looking like death. Five hundred and we call *** Morris for a quote. And so on. It all evens out!

--Michael Crowley