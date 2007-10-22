I have an idea for how Larry Craig can make lemonade out of his current nightmare.

With a scandal so tacky and tawdry, keeping a low profile doesn't offer much potential as a path to redemption, assuming Democrats and the media would even allow such. Instead, what Craig needs is a flashy, buzz-generating, I've-learned-my-lesson crusade--something akin to John McCain's using his Keating Five nightmare to become a loud-mouthed government reform advocate.

The most logical cause for Craig to take up would be gay rights. Alas, everything we've seen and heard from the Idahoan post-downfall suggests he's not ready to reassess his own sexuality, much less his views about other people's.

But in his sit-down last week with master interrogator Matt Lauer, Craig did make reference to his new understanding of the perniciousness of profiling. (FF to 6:17)