It's no surprise that the Democrats lost the governorship of Louisiana the other day, what with their record of sheer incompetence and more sheer corruption that actually made voters forget that George Bush presided over the Katrina disaster. But the winner, as Adam Nossiter reported in the New York Times, was no white man. He was Bobby Jindal, the son of immigrants from India and a conservative Republican congressman. Jindal will be the first non-white governor since a Reconstruction era black politician was elected 130 years ago.

Indian immigrants have done well in America, especially in business and medicine. This election is one more instance of the erosion of the color line in our politics.