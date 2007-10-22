A Reuters report tells us the Burma dictatorship lifted its curfew and otherwise began relaxing its grip on Saturday. This will be taken -- and is -- at least partially a victory for Chinese foreign policy and for the indifference of the Communist leadership to who suffers under the rule of their trading partners.

TNR staffer Jamie Kirchick has written a sizzlingly heartbreaking piece for The Jerusalem Post reading Chinese foreign policy in Sudan, Zimbabwe and Burma, where a Swedish diplomat told the London Daily Mail quite simply, "The Burma revolt is over." Oh, what dreams deluded a whole generation of Westerners ... who have not yet come to terms with their malignant lies.