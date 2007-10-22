Adam Nagourney makes a great point in his web column today:

Mr. Romney argued that his appearance at the Values Voters Summit was a victory because he eked out a small win in a straw poll there. But straw polls are given to easy manipulation by campaigns, and this one should be taken with more than a few grains of salt.

In truth, some Republicans said, Mr. Romney may look back at this weekend as a lost opportunity. Some of his advisers have been arguing that the best way for Mr. Romney to confront concerns about his authenticity would be to go to an audience like this and to have confronted their concerns about his Mormonism - to do, in effect, what Mr. Giuliani did. Instead, Mr. Romney addressed his Mormonism with a brief joke, and went on to use his speech to tell his audience precisely what they wanted to hear.