Family Research Council president Tony Perkins pens a "Washington Update" to his organization's supporters:

After the success of last weekend's Washington Briefing, FRC's staff is already back at work on Capitol Hill. Currently the Senate continues to debate the Labor and Health and Human Services appropriations bill. Last week Senator David Vitter (R-La.) offered an amendment to withhold certain federal funding from abortion providers like Planned Parenthood and bring an end to the current practice of "co-locating" abortion clinics and federally funded "Title X" family planning clinics. Unfortunately this amendment failed, in part thanks to efforts by pro-abortion Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.).