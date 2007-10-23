Over at TPM, Eric Kleefield has accepted the harrowing chore of perusing Shirley MacLaine's new book and has discovered a delightful story about how her friend, Dennis Kucinich, told her that during a visit to her Washington state home, he communed with a UFO:

"Dennis found his encounter extremely moving," MacLaine writes. "The smell of roses drew him out to my balcony where, when he looked up, he saw a gigantic triangular craft, silent, and observing him. "It hovered, soundless, for 10 minutes or so, and sped away with a speed he couldn't comprehend. He said he felt a connection in his heart and heard directions in his mind."

And here people were worried that a President Romney might take orders from the Mormon elders...

--Christopher Orr