Huckabee Hearts Hillary [Eriposte, The Left Coaster]:

Dodd Surges Online [RealClearPolitics]:

From First Class to Coach [Greg Sargent, Talking Points Memo]:

"Michael Tomasky has published an interesting new interview with Hillary. The news in it is that she vows as President to conduct a systematic review of the ways in which the Bush administration has hoarded executive power -- a review, she claims, that could actually cause her to relinquish some of those powers."