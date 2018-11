More from Eric Kleefield on the burgeoning scandal that threatens to throw the entire presidential race into disarray:

Dennis Kucinich's Congressional and campaign offices have not yet denied Shirley MacLaine's claim that Kucinich "heard directions in his mind" from a UFO while visiting her home in Washington state. "I am not commenting on that," said Natalie Laber, press secretary for the candidate's Congressional office, when asked by Election Central.

The Truth is Out There.

--Christopher Orr