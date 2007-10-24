Briefly digressing from a PowerPoint presentation on global trade that he was making to the Greenwood, South Carolina, Chamber of Commerce yesterday, Mitt Romney had this to say:

“Actually, just look at what Osam, uh, Barack Obama, said just yesterday, Barack Obama, calling on radicals, jihadists of all different types, to come together in Iraq. ‘That is the battlefield. That is the central place,’ he said. ‘Come join us under one banner.’”

Andrew Sullivan thinks this wasn't an accident on Romney's part. I think Romney just has problems when he tries to speak in something other than PowerPoint.

--Jason Zengerle