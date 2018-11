A week after John McCain crowed that he fares best among his GOP rivals in head-to-head matchups with Hillary, along comes the new LA Times poll showing that Rudy does better (41-47 for Giuliani versus 38-48 for McCain). Yes it's early for this stuff and the differences are small: I'm not placing any bets here. But it does make for a great talking point on the stump.

(Real Clear Politics has all the recent general election trial runs here.)



--Michael Crowley