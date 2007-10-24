It isn't enough that the first fifteen minutes of 'SportsCenter' are always devoted to the Yankees and/or the Red Sox. Nor is it sufficient that Washington's finest newspaper has almost no coverage of California. Wait, stop right there. I was going to continue complaining about East coast media bias, and the fact that our nation's "paper of record" had decided that the evacuation of 250,000 citizens from the union's best/biggest state (and the world's fifth largest economy) did not warrant a front page story.



But, now that the numbers of evacuees has reached half-a-million, I see that the Times has changed its tune. Bravo, guys.



--Isaac Chotiner