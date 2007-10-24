I absolutely loved, loved, loved today's Washington Post piece about how maxed-out political donors skirt campaign finance laws by having their kiddies donate. It was a case study in how people are willing to tell the most shameless lies--perhaps even to themselves--to justify doing exactly what they want.

While there is no age limit on political contributions, the FEC specifes that all donations must meet 3 criteria to be legal: 1. It must be the child's own money. 2. Parents cannot reimburse the child. And 3. the donation must be made knowingly and voluntarily.

Aris Mardirossian assures us this is absolutely the case with the $2,300 that her 7-year-old daughter and her eight-year-old son each donated to both Barack Obama's primary and his general election campaigns. "My children are very engaged in politics," Mardirossian explained to the Post. "The whole family is engaged. Every Sunday we get together, all the cousins, everybody comes and talks about politics. The children sit down and listen to the debates and everything." And then they pull out their tiny little checkbooks and, without any prompting from anyone, send off $4,600 a piece to support Barack's message of hope.