Alex Bolton has a great piece in The Hill about today's meeting between Sam Brownback and Rudy Giuliani. It made me think three things:

1.) Notwithstanding the meeting, it would be pretty hard for Brownback to endorse Giuliani. Consider, for example, this passage involving an anti-abortion activist in Iowa:

Kim Lehman, president of Iowa Right to Life Committee and a member of the Iowans for Brownback Leadership Committee ... said she would be stunned if Brownback backed Giuliani.



“I find it simply hard to believe because Giuliani has expressed his position to even pay for abortion,” she said.

I just don't see how Brownback endorses Giuliani without threatening his own standing as a social conservative leader. If Giuliani got his endorsement, I think a lot of Brownback supporters would simply disregard it and go with Huckabee or whomever, which would be a lousy outcome for a would-be king-maker like Brownback.

2.) The fact Brownback is even meeting with Giuliani suggests to me that he must really not like Mitt Romney. I read the meeting almost as a slap at Romney--as if Brownback is saying, "I'm so skeptical about your conversion on social issues that I'd endorse the pro-choice guy before I endorsed you." It looks like Marc Ambiner and Mike Allen/Jonathan Martin were right about this after all. I'm pretty close to throwing in the towel on my (admittedly longshot) Romney-endorsement prediction.