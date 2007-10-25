Debating Iran: [Dan Balz, The Washington Post]: "Iran is now the front line in a foreign policy debate that has found Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton (N.Y.) defending a vote that her rivals said could embolden President Bush to once again launch unilateral military action against a Middle Eastern nation."

Subjective Torture?: [Michael Cooper, The New York Times]: "Asked at a community meeting here whether he considered waterboarding torture, Mr. Giuliani said: 'It depends on how it’s done. It depends on the circumstances. It depends on who does it.'"

Levin v. New Hampshire: [Roger Simon, Politico]: "Sen. Carl Levin, Democrat of Michigan, threatened Wednesday to hold Michigan’s presidential nominating contest on the same day as the New Hampshire primary in order to end New Hampshire’s 'cockamamie' first-in-the nation role."

Family Time: [Amy Lorentzen, AP]: "Clinton said that starts with extending the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, which now allows workers at businesses with at least 50 employees to take unpaid leave to care for ill family members or a new child. Clinton wants to drop the threshold to 25 employees."