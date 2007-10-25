A few weeks ago I broke the astonishing news that John McCain is a Vietnam hero, a fact that his modesty had prevented him from exploiting. Now it seems McCain is using his story to raise money.
(Click here to enlarge.)
Money quote, as it were:
He has given so much - join me in giving him a gift of $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000 or even $2,300 in remembrance of his past service to all of us and in support of a future McCain Presidency.
Wow, imagine what McCain would do if he weren’t so reticent about exploiting his heroism.
--Jonathan Chait