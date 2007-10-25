Poor Trent Lott. Most folks might assume that Hillary’s disparaging comments about his great home state of Mississippi was just another case of knee-jerk regional snobbery. After all, year after year, Mississippi ranks as having among the worst schools in the nation; it has sky high poverty rates, the largest percentage of out of wedlock births, and the largest percentage of families with no dad in the home. In the annual Kids Count report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, which examines scores of indicators of children's well-being in the states, Mississippi’s overall ranking for each of the most recent five reports has been 50th—i.e., dead last. Fair or not, most Americans would cringe to have their home state lumped in with the chronically underachieving Mississippi.

--Michelle Cottle