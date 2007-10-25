Citing yesterday's article in The Hill on Fred Thompson's evident plan to write off New Hampshire, Daniel Larison points out what a revolutionary political figure Ol' Fred is turning out to be:

So perhaps Thompson’s new strategy is to reject both the old and the new methods of running for President: he refused to start early and he won’t pay attention to the early states. Thompson labels criticism along these lines as talking about “the process game.” Well, I suppose, but it is also known as the electoral process, which tends to be important in getting elected. Thompson may be one of the first candidates to to try to run by first ignoring substance and then ignoring process.

The third step, presumably, will be ignoring the results of the first two.

--Christopher Orr

