Iowa Dems Set a Date [Mike Glover, AP]: "Iowa Democratic Party officials are poised to settle on Jan. 3 for their presidential caucuses, the same day Republicans will vote, a party official said Thursday. The Democratic State Central Committee will hold a telephone conference call at 8 p.m. on Sunday to make a formal decision, party spokeswoman Carrie Giddins said."

Fox vs. McCain [Jim Rutenberg, The New York Times]: "Fox News Channel confirms that it has ordered the campaign of Senator John McCain to cancel its new ad featuring a clip of him at last Sunday’s debate, which was sponsored by Fox News. The news network prohibits candidates from using debate clips in their political advertisements."

Richardson Makes His Pitch [Scott Martelle, Los Angeles Times]: "Democratic presidential candidate Bill Richardson on Wednesday called for a mix of diplomacy and economic intervention to try to improve relations with Latin American nations 'alienated' by current Bush administration policies.