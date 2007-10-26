Tight Ship: [Mark Leibovich, The New York Times]: "When asked about her as a manager, people who have worked for Mrs. Clinton, the Democratic senator from New York, described her as 'organized,' 'methodical' and 'disciplined.' They also note that those words were never applied to her husband, Bill Clinton."

The Fixer: [Benjamin Wallace-Wells, The Washington Post]: "Starting last fall, when Giuliani first called [Bill] Simon and said he was running for president, Simon, 56, has been more responsible than anyone for Giuliani's policy education, and he has been the agent charged with managing the sometimes eager, sometimes awkward relationship between the former mayor of a liberal city and the conservative establishment."

First Caucus: [Thomas Beaumont, The DesMoines Register]: "Iowa Democrats expect to set the party's presidential caucuses for Jan. 3, joining Republicans on the date that would allow Iowa to launch the 2008 nominating season while keeping the contests in the election year."'