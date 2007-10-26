With a $5 million warchest, Ron Paul has the power to wreak havoc in the GOP field. But his spokesman tells the NYT today that the $1.1 million ad blitz he's launching in New Hampshire will be " geared toward introducing Mr. Paul to a greater audience — not to attacking fellow Republicans." I'm guessing the biggest sigh of relief comes from Rudy Giuliani, who's had the sharpest exchanges with Paul in the debates thus far.

But have you noticed that ever since Paul started raising big bucks no one jumps down his throat anymore?

--Michael Crowley

