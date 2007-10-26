In response to my previous item about possible critiques of Hillary, a Democratic strategist writes in to point out that there's a third one, which he suspects will be the most effective: character. The danger of her votes on Iraq and Iran isn't so much ideological as it is the risk they be used to portray her as cynical and calculating. I agree. I'd kind of been lumping that in with the ideological dimension--and they're obviously related--but it's probably a separate issue.

Moreover, Edwards does have some credibility leveling this critique, given that he apologized for his Iraq vote. I suspect it resonates with Democratic primary voters when Edwards points to Hillary's vote on the Kyl-Lieberman (Iran) resolution and says he and Hillary learned very different lessons from Iraq.

--Noam Scheiber