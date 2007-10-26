From Mark Leibovich's A1 Hillary dispatch in the New York Times:



Mrs. Clinton’s [emails] are spare (“yes, let’s do it.”), uncluttered with jokes, emoticons or out-of-nowhere “whassups.” She carries a BlackBerry, on vibrate, in her purse.

I get it -- Hillary is efficient, but in a slightly sinister way, as if she doesn't care for (or doesn't understand -- like a robot!) the human-to-human pleasantries of regular life. But are John Edwards's emails cluttered with jokes, emoticons, or out-of-nowhere "whassups"? Does Obama leave his BlackBerry at home? Is it supposed to be meaningful that Hillary's BlackBerry is on vibrate?

--Eve Fairbanks

