Or is it Abu Dhabi? No, it's Dubai. The Financial Times dateline is

Milan. But the news is about Dubai and Georgio Armani.



The Armani "luxury group" has "joined rivals such as Versace and Bulgari in

moving into property as luxury goods companies seek to create a lifestyle

out of their brands." In any case, Giorgio is carving a hotel from floors

nine to 16 (and other residences on other floors) of what will be the

tallest building in the world, right there in little Dubai. Of course, the

building overlooks the beach. But the water is far too hot in which to

swim. The other side of the hotel overlooks a race course, a course for

camel racing, I presume. Like looking over Yankee Stadium on Jerome Avenue

in the Bronx. But much more expensive.



Will they allow hotel guests to carry Vuitton luggage?





