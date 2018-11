My friend and former colleague Geoffrey Gray wrote a terrific article this week fingering a new suspect, Kenneth Christiansen, in the legendarily-unsolved case of skyjacker D.B. Cooper. The piece starts with a P.I. hand-delivering a note to Sleepless in Seattle writer/director Nora Ephron and takes off from there. Now, four days after publication, the FBI has reopened the case. But if Leonard Nimoy couldn't find the guy, maybe no one can ...

--Ben Wasserstein