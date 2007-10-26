Over at The House Next Door, critic Matt Zoller Seitz offers a mini-exhibition of the photography of his son, James, who is three years old:



About three months ago, my digital camera conked out, and I still haven't replaced it. In the apparently endless interim, I've taken to buying disposable cameras. One day my three-year old son, James, saw me opening a new pack of cameras and asked if he could take some pictures. I taught him how to look through the viewfinder, click the button and wind the roll to the next picture. He developed a taste for it. He's gone through about 10 disposable cameras since then.

The photographs are not only surprisingly good, they are immensely touching, a unique window into the way a child views the world. See the rest here.

--Christopher Orr