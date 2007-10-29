The Associated Press captured a classic Giuliani campaign moment when he and his wife stopped by a New Hampshire pumpkin patch this weekend.

"You like my pumpkin ring?" Judith Giuliani asked a young girl. "When you push it, it lights up. But I think the battery is dead by now."

Her husband, playing along, told the young girl that Judith was lucky they were already married.

"If we weren't already engaged, I'd say it was the engagement ring," Giuliani said, looking away from a display of fruit salsas and flashing a broad smile.

A voter then ribbed the thrice-married Giuliani and shouted "Again?" in a mocking tone.