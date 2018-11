I'm not sure how tuned in most voters are to the controversy around Barack Obama and the "anti-gay" gospel singer Donnie McClurkin. But thanks to McClurkin's onstage comments last night, Obama is certainly getting murdered in the liberal blogosphere today.

The blogs would be a great place for Obama to start a new campaign narrative that pressures the MSM to stop coronating Hillary. But for the moment it doesn't look like that's about to happen.

--Michael Crowley