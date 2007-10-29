Via Tapped, I see that Tim Russert yesterday offered William Safire a podium from which to make some truly bizarre '08 running-mate predictions. The tickets Safire envisions are as follows:

Clinton-Emanuel Obama-Feinstein Giuliani-Thompson Romney-Petraeus McCain-Rice

I'll concede that the Republican choices are slightly more plausible than the Democratic ones--if only because picking Petraeus for the Veep slot would be consistent with the current GOP gestalt--but all of them strike me as pretty far-fetched. I think the safer money would be on potential Clinton-Vilsack or Giuliani-Huckabee tickets--with a more out-of-the-box prediction being something like Obama-Webb.

--Jason Zengerle

