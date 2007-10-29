Mukaskey: No Can Do-dd [Greg Sargent, Talking Points Memo]:

"Chris Dodd has just become the first Democrat to say he's voting against Michael Mukasey for AG. His reason: Mukasey's assertion that the President can overrule a Federal statute when the country's defenses are at risk."

Edwards' "Burning Heart" [Tracy Joan, Daily Kos]:

"Today in New Hampshire, Senator Edwards is delivering a major speech - in fact - it's a speech he considers the most important he's given to date, a speech that defines the moral test of our generation and the choice we have before us. "