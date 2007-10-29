Juddgment Day: [Klaus Marre , The Hill] “Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney (R) scored a major win Monday with the endorsement of Sen. Judd Gregg (R-N.H.). … The backing of New Hampshire’s senior senator should provide a boost to Romney, who already leads in the key early primary state.”

Iowa Polling: [Jane Norman, The DesMoines Register]: “A new University of Iowa poll shows Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama running neck and neck among Iowa caucusgoers, with John Edwards sinking to third place.”

Changing Tracks: [Mike Allen and Jonathan Martin, Politico]: “Rudy Giuliani, whose presidential campaign strategy originally downplayed New Hampshire, is now making a major bid to win the Granite State primary. … [T]he new bid to play in New Hampshire also is an acknowledgement that building a nominating strategy largely around big states later in the primary calendar is simply too risky.”

Moving Forward: [Peter Hamby, CNN]: “Comedian Stephen Colbert brought his mock presidential campaign to the capital of South Carolina Sunday, where he was declared ‘favorite son’ by the mayor of Columbia and given the key to the city.”