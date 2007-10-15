ridiculous
(EXETER, N.H.) - Presidential hopeful Rudy Giuliani on Sunday said preparedness will be key for all crises, even an attack from outer space.hereMichael Crowley
During a town hall meeting in Exeter, a young questioner asked the former New York mayor about his plan to protect Earth.
"If (there's) something living on another planet and it's bad and it comes over here, what would you do?" the boy asked.
Giuliani, grin on his face, said it was the first time he's been asked about an intergalactic attack.
"Of all the things that can happen in this world, we'll be prepared for that, yes we will. We'll be prepared for anything that happens," said Giuliani....