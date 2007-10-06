The Washington Postmixed reviewTo Kill A MockingbirdeditorializingThe Weekly StandardSlatetakes apartThe New York TimesRichWhat's the difference between a low-tech lynching and a high-tech lynching? A high-tech lynching brings a tenured job on the Supreme Court and a $1.5 million book deal. A low-tech lynching, not so much.DowdIt's a relief to finally admit it: I'm proud to have hastened Al's premature political death, hanging by hanging chads. It was, you might say, a low-tech lynching.Isaac Chotiner