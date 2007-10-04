reports
Romney will have but one shot to get it right. Some supporters think he should speak (as in the case of JFK) only if and when he is nominated. More likely, it will come earlier. One key adviser sees the optimum time after an early victory in Iowa when he becomes the front-runner. Whenever, it would be the single most important campaign speech for Mitt Romney - or any candidate.