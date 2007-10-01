"Many in Washington have spent the last weeks declaring that outcome of this race to be pre-ordained, and the primary process a mere formality," said Obama for America Campaign Manager David Plouffe. "Yet, in this quarter alone, 93,000 more Americans joined our campaign, because they desire real change and believe Barack Obama is the one candidate who can deliver it. This grassroots movement for change will not be deterred by Washington conventional wisdom because in many ways it is built to challenge it."
too Michael Crowley
