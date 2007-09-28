Washington Times
Focus on the Family President James Dobson twice said publicly that former Tennessee senator Fred Thompson is not a Christian.AP wire
American Values founder Gary Bauer told The Washington Times that Mr. Dobson, once Mr. Bauer's mentor, "hurt the whole conservative Christian movement" by so labeling Mr. Thompson. "Come on, Dobson can't even come up with a biblical basis for saying something like that."
Mr. Bauer also called such action unwise, saying it makes likelier social conservatives' worst fears - a Hillary Rodham Clinton presidency or the GOP nomination going to former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, who is pro-choice on abortion.
"I understand the frustration we all feel, but for me the two nightmares are a Giuliani-versus-Hillary race, and Hillary taking the oath of office," said Mr. Bauer, who unsuccessfully sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2000. "We should be very careful not to slice up candidates we may turn to and ask our voter to get behind."
WASHINGTON, Sept. 28 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Gary Bauer expressed surprise and sadness at a story Friday in the Washington Times which wrongly attributed critical statements to him about Dr. James Dobson.
He made the following statement: "I am deeply disappointed and disturbed that Washington Times reporter Ralph Hallow wrongly reported today comments allegedly made by myself about my long-time friend, Dr. James Dobson. I have worked with Dr. Dobson for years, and I respect and admire his principled stands on behalf of the family and appreciate his leadership on the issues. I did not make the personal, critical comments attributed to me about my friend and colleague.
"Dr. Dobson and I have been working closely together to find pro-life, pro-family candidates we can enthusiastically support. I have requested a prominent correction from the Washington Times in regards to the comments printed, and I look forward to continuing to work with other pro-family leaders as we navigate the current political waters. It has been my privilege to work with outstanding men and women in the conservative and pro-family movement, and now more than ever, we need to work together to be effective on behalf of hearth and home."