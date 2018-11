According to the L.A. Times, the proposed California initiative to split the state's electoral votes (and, let's face it, give the GOP a leg up in '08) is basically dead. Republican donors, who seem to be a thoroughly depressed lot these days, just didn't have the heart to support it. Well, that, and two big Clinton supporters--consultant Chris Lehane and movie producer Stephen Bing--were pulling out all the stops to defeat the measure and go after its backers.

--Bradford Plumer