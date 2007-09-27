brewingcringe-inducing punsbig news
The state first poisoned the lake in 1997, prompting outrage among Portola residents worried about the effects on their health, the drinking water supply and the local economy. Pike reappeared within 18 months, and chastened state Department of Fish and Game officials worked hard over subsequent years to build a better relationship with community leaders. They tried just about every other possible remedy, including hiring commercial fishermen and using explosives and electric shocks, to rid the lake of pike.South ParkJosh Patashnik