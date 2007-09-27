FromTimes
The Navy plans to spend $600,000 for "camouflage" landscaping and rooftop adjustments so that 1960s-era barracks at the Naval Base Coronado near San Diego will no longer look like a Nazi swastika from the air.
The resemblance went unnoticed by the public for decades until it was spotted in aerial views on Google Earth.
The Anti-Defamation League in San Diego has objected to the shape of the buildings.
We told the Navy this was an incredibly inappropriate shape for a structure on a military installation," said Morris S. Casuto, regional director of the organization. He added, however, that his group "never ascribed evil intent to the structures' design."