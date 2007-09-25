Dear Michelle, When the clock is running down and the game is on the line, the team huddle is one of the most important parts of the game for a quarterback. It's the last chance he has to pull his team together and inspire them to victory. As the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys and U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen, I learned early on that everyone in the huddle was looking to me to display confidence that we would win. They can see it in your eyes - and it's often the difference between victory and defeat. If you look in John McCain's eyes, you see a man ready to win and confident in victory. He is a leader-- focused on getting his message out and energized for this important stretch in the campaign. ...Michelle Cottle